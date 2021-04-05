Bhopal: Over 1,200 water bodies to repaired, de-silted in Bhopal division to address water shortage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 1200 water bodies will be repaired, de-silted to increase their water capacity in Bhopal division under MANREGA scheme.

The administration launched water bodies revival drive from Monday to increase their water holding capacity in Bhopal division. About 1,239 water bodies will be revived for this purpose in the division.

Divisional commissioner Kavindra Kiwayat said old water bodies will be repaired, de-silted while new water bodies will be developed if there is scope in villages.

In all, 147 water bodies will be renovated in Bhopal while Sehore has 120 water bodies for renovation. Raisen’s 162 water bodies will be repaired. Vidisha’s 388 water bodies and Rajgarh’s 422 water bodies will be revived.

A sum of Rs 7,58,53,000 has been sanctioned for Bhopal while Rs 4,38,22,000 have been sanctioned for Sehore and Rs 32,68,36,000 have been sanctioned for Rajgarh.

Similarly, Rs 9,52,11,000 has been sanctioned for Raisen and Rs 20,99,12,000 have been sanctioned for Vidisha district. One water body will renovated in every village panchayat.