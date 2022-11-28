Bhopal: Over 1,100 SI posts lying vacant in MP, many aspirants miss the bus over age criteria

representational pic |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 1,100 posts of sub inspector are lying vacant in the police department, the recruitment for which was last conducted in 2017, said the officials here on Monday. Thousands of candidates have already missed the bus and many are on verge due to maximum age recruitment criteria.

Madhya Pradesh Police are short of non-gazetted officers at police station level. More than one thousand posts of sub-inspector are currently lying vacant, even then no recruitment has been conducted in the last six years as there is a court stay on the recruitments.

Currently, the police headquarters is busy submitting replies to the High Court in a case pertaining to Police Constable Recruitment 2020. The court has put a stay on the recruitment process.

Earlier on November 15, home minister Narottam Mishra had made an announcement to recruit 7,800 constables. The officials are also busy with the preparation for the recruitments, however, no one is speaking about the SI’s vacancy.

Currently, the police department is facing the shortage of Thanedar (Sub Inspector) level officers. The department had promoted ASIs and made them acting SI and of these 400 personnel have already retired. Currently more than 1,100 SI posts at the police stations across the state are vacant. In state police department, the recruitment of Subedar, sub inspector and platoon commander is done simultaneously.

As the recruitment is pending for years, thousands of aspirants interested in joining the police force are getting over aged. Many candidates have already crossed the age criteria and thus have to choose for other career options.

As per the selection and recruitment office, around 500 posts of SI are vacant in the state, but the figure keeps changing because of promotion and retirement.

The recruitment of the SI is done by the Professional Examination Board, and not by the police headquarters. Earlier a proposal was sent to the government to institute a ‘police selection board’; however, is pending.