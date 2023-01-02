Bhopal: Over 100 penalised for drunk driving

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal police cracked down on more than 100 people who were driving their vehicles in an inebriated state on New Year eve on Saturday, the Bhopal traffic police personnel said on Sunday. DCP (Traffic) Hansraj Singh told Free Press that 109 people were penalised for drunk driving. The vehicles were checked at 165 locations in the city from 8 pm till 1 am on Saturday. Breath analysers were used to check people who were driving their vehicles in an inebriated state. A total of 1,725 police personnel were deployed for the purpose. The locations where the check drive was carried out included crowded and deserted areas. DCP Singh said that out of 58 checkpoints, 26 checkpoints were supervised by traffic police, while 32 of them were monitored by police personnel.