 Bhopal: Over 100 Covid cases in 2 days in MP
On Thursday, Bhopal reported 17 Covid cases while Indore reported 12 Covid cases and Rajgarh reported six cases.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 10:33 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 103 Covid cases were reported in just two days in Madhya Pradesh. It was second consecutive day when state reported over 50 Covid cases taking active cases to 256 on Thursday. Positive rate was 5.7%, according to health bulletin. Fourteen out of 52 districts have reported Covid cases so far.

On Thursday, Bhopal reported 17 Covid cases while Indore reported 12 Covid cases and Rajgarh reported six cases. Jabalpur reported 5 Covid cases while Narmadapuram reported 4 cases and Sehore reported three cases. Gwalior reported two cases. Ujjain, Raisen reported one each. About 888 samples were sent for the testing.

Bhopal reported 98 active cases, Indore reported 52 active cases and Jabalpur reported 24 active cases. Gwalior, Narmadapuram and Rajgarh reported 15 active cases each.

