Bhopal: Outsourcing to be abolished in civic bodies, says UAD minister Bhupendra Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The UAD minister Bhupendra Singh said that system to outsource employees would be abolished in all civic bodies in Madhya Pradesh. The orders will be issued soon. He was addressing sanitation workers at Ravindra Bhavan on Tuesday.

Sanitation workers raised 18-point demand at the convention under banner of Akhil Bharatiya Safai Mazdoor Kamgar Trade Union.

A committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary Urban Development and Housing to consider the 18-point demand letter of the sanitation workers. The committee will consist of three representatives of the organisation. The committee will submit its report in a month.

Singh said that the amount of accident insurance for sanitation workers has been increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. By 2024, there is a target to start cleaning with machines in various cities. Machines will be made available to the cleaning staff. This will facilitate the work of the cleaning workers.