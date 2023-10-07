Bhopal: Out Of Eight Warhorses Of BJP, Five On Sticky Wicket | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has carried out an experiment by fielding many warhorses in the assembly election. The party has so far fielded its national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, three central ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Prahlad Patel, and four members of Parliament Rakesh Singh, Ganesh Singh, Riti Pathak and Rao Udai Pratap Singh.

Out of these eight candidates, five are on a sticky wicket in their constituencies. These leaders won the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, and, in 2019, by a margin of lakhs of votes because of Modi waves, but they are in trouble this time.

Though the election dates are yet to be declared, Kulaste has set up several election offices in his constituency. Congress legislator Ashok Maskole defeated the BJP candidate in the last Vidhan Sabha election by a margin of 28,000 votes.

This is the reason that Kulaste is working hard in the assembly constituency that comes under his Lok Sabha seat. Rakesh Singh, who is contesting from Jabalpur west, is also in trouble. Former finance minister Tarun Bhanot won elections twice from this constituency.

Bhanot is financially very strong. Singh has won the Lok Sabha election four times from Jabalpur, but he is not directly connected to the people through his works. So, he is struggling. Similar is the condition of Ganesh Singh from Satna.

He has been caught in caste equations in Satna assembly constituency. Several BJP leaders are opposed to Singh. Thus, Singh who has won Lok Sabha several times is in a difficult situation. Rao Udai Pratap Singh, too, is caught in caste equations in Gadarwara constituency.

Both the Brahmins and the Kaurav do not seem to be with him and are opposed to his candidature. If the Congress fields a strong candidate from this constituency, the Singh’s difficulties will increase. Riti Pathak from Sidhi is also facing the same situation in Sidhi as her counterparts are confronting in their seats.

Since the local MLA Kedar Shukla is opposing Riti’s candidature, her problems have intensified. The Congress, too, is keeping an eye on the internal squabbling in the BJP. On the other hand, Vijayvargiya, Patel and Tomar are in a comfortable position.

Patel is in the most comfortable position of all the eight candidates. Vijayvargiya is working very hard in his constituency, Indore-1. Congress legislator Sanjay Shukla has also plunged into action. Tomar, too, is caught in caste equations in Dimni constituency, but since his political stature is very high, he is all set to win the election.

