Bhopal: Our first goal is not party but to protect our culture, Constitution, says Nath

Former Chief minister Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Our first goal is not a party, not a candidate but to protect our culture and our Constitution, said former chief minister Kamal Nath while paying floral tributes to Sant Ravidas at a programme organised on his birth anniversary in Gwalior on Sunday. Both Congress and BJP have started their election preparations. While Congress party organised programmes in Morena and Gwalior, BJP launched Vikas Yatra from Bhind in presence of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Nath said, “Keep the picture of country and state in front of you, how people are being divided in the name of religion, we all are being divided among ourselves in the name of castes, but if we remain united, we will win.” Later talking to media, he said, “BJP has recently organised 6th Investor Summit. At every event, it was said that investment of lakhs of rupees will come.

But the truth is that in 18 years, out of Rs 100, investment of 30 paise came to Madhya Pradesh.” Talking about Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Nath said, “Scindia ji has been my companion. I have had good relations with him, I have relations with him since the time of Madhavrao Scindia, we used to visit each other's house. But now his political views have changed. Now, our political views are different from him”.

