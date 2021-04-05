Bhopal: Our cancer patient committed suicide due to Cabinet minister’s apathy, allege kin

Bhopal: The family members of a cancer patient blamed the energy minister, Pradyumna Singh Tomar, for the death of their loved one and created a ruckus in front of his residence in Gwalior on Monday.

According to reports, a 65-year-old cancer patient, Balram Shakya, hanged himself due to financial stress as, despite running from pillar to post, he and his kin were unable to secure the funds — or even a recommendation letter — for his treatment. The Congress leaders, too, took the Cabinet minister to task for not helping the needy.

Balram Shakya, a resident of Lavkush Nagar, was a cancer patient. His family is facing a financial crisis and could not afford his treatment. To secure funds for his treatment, he and his family members were trying to meet the minister for over a month. They called on him at his residence, but they were refused an audience on every occasion, alleged Balram’s kin. His son, Vishnu Shakya, told media persons that his father got fed up of knocking repeatedly at the minister’s door. "After being turned down on numerous occasions, out of despair and dejection, my father hanged himself in the house late on Sunday," Vishnu added.

The kin of Balram laid the body of Balram in front of the minister’s house and blocked the road to register their protest early on Monday.

Taking the minister to task over the issue, Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja said that the minister should have supported the family. He should have arranged for his treatment at the Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, which is a Regional Cancer Centre in Gwalior, or Jawaharlal Nehru Cancer Hospital, in Bhopal, among other hospitals in the state which are funded by the Union government.

But, unfortunately, the minister and his staff failed to spare time to extend help to the needy," he added.