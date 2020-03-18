Bhopal: Our business is down by 50% to 60%, says New Market Vyapari Sangh

BHOPAL: Businessman in the city said that their businesses have been affected by 50% to 60% due to Covid-19.

President of New Market Vyapari Sangh said, “Our business is down by 50% to 60 % due to coronavirus. People generally start marketing for wedding season, which will begin from April. But till now, there is not so much response”.

“Our business is affected by 50% due to Covid 19. The condition is same for all business. It is for the first time in history that rate of jewellery fluctuated many times in a day. So, customers are getting confused and complained to us that we are charging high price,” said Sachin, a staff at Alankar Jewellery, New Market.

Rekha Wadhwani, a staff at Bahurani in New Market, said, “The strength of customer is poor in wedding season due to Covid-19. It affected our 30% sale. Most customers visit shop on Saturday and Sunday.”

Dinesh Kumar, department manager of Aapoorti, New market said, “It has hit our business badly in last four days. It is down by 55%. Most customers are coming to buy grocery goods.”

“I think, most of people are not coming out of house due to coronavirus. And it has affected our business by 30%,” said Shivam, a staff at Shrimati Sari, New Market.