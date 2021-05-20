Bhopal: Original pen drive of honey trap case is still with me, says Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: MPCC president Kamal Nath has swung into action to save party MLA Umang Singhar who has courted a controversy in connection with the suicide of Sonia Bhardwaj.

At a virtual meeting of the party legislators on Thursday, Nath said that an FIR, registered against Singhar without any solid proof, had shown the political malice of the government.

Nath told the legislators that nobody should forget that still he had the original pen drive of the honey-trap case.

He said Sonia’s mother and son had not given any statement against Singhar.

Nath said he had spoken to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about it and advised him not to use the incident for political vendetta.

In the meeting, Nath said he would meet the Chief Minister on Friday regarding the incident.

Though the family members of Sonia have not given any statement against Singhar, the police have gathered enough proof against him.

Now, the Congress has begun to mount pressure on the government so that there should not be any action against Singhar. Nath’s statement is connected with that intention.

On the one hand, Sonia’s relatives are with Singhar. On the other hand, the police officers say that the FIR against the legislator was registered on grounds of evidence.