Bhopal: Orange alert issued for rain, thundershower, hail, lightning

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several parts of the state received heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh in last 24 hours. Orchha recorded 9 cm rainfall while Patharia recorded 6 cm rainfall. Niwari, Pichore recorded 5cm each while Sagar, Chhatarpur recorded 4 cm rainfall.

Places like Nowgong, Kukshi, Sarangpur, Bamori, Begumganj, Raisen, Manasa, Chanderi, Ashoknagar, Gyaraspur, Sehore and Beora recorded and 3 cm rainfall.

Orange as well as yellow alert were issued for rain and thundershowers in various parts of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, according to meteorological department officials.

As per orange alert, rain, thundershowers, lightening and hail are likely in Sagar, Ujjain, Gwalior and Chambal divisions in next 24 hours. Besides, districts like Rajgarh, Raisen and Chhindwara are likely to receive rain, thundershowers, lightening and hail.

As per yellow alert, Hoshangabad, Rewa, Shahdol, Indore, Jabalpur divisions and districts like Vidisha, Bhopal Sehore are likely to experience rain and thundershowers coupled with lightning.

Rain and thunder showers are likely in Sagar, Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol, Hoshangabad, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior and Chambal divisions. Fog like condition is likely to prevail in Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Ujjain, Bhopal, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Satna and Rewa districts.

Induced cyclonic circulation over Central part of South Rajasthan and anticyclone over Odisha may cause moderate rain with one or two heavy spells. Hailstorm activities were witnessed over parts of west Madhya Pradesh. Scattered light to moderate rain in a may occur over east and Central Madhya Pradesh.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Van vihar to start nature trails to lesser explored jems of Bhopal for environment lovers

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 08:00 AM IST