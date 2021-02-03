Bhopal: Opposing discom privatisation, power staff strike day’s work

BHOPAL: Power employees across the state shunned work on Wednesday opposing the central government’s privatisation plan for power distribution companies. The employees reached the office, but did not do any work barring emergency.

The ‘one-day boycott of work’ was planned earlier and is a part of a phased protest by the Madhya Pradesh United Forum for Power Employees and Engineers. The whole strategy was decided by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers for implementing across the nation.

All the employees were part of the protest and only those on duty at power houses and electricity sub-stations were allowed to remain on duty. The employees’ forum had decided to attend work related only to emergencies, such as hospitals, water supply and so forth and to boycott all other routine work.

Power employees have been demanding from the Union government that the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020, be recalled immediately and the Standard Bidding Document be scrapped. They are against the proposed handover of power distribution companies to franchisees and private licensees. The demand of employees include resuming the old pension scheme and to do away with new one. One of their major demands is to regularise the contractual and outsourced employees.