Bhopal: Open badminton championship inaugurated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The eighth Lal Parade Open Bhopal Badminton championship began at Police Gymnasium Hall here on Saturday evening. A total of 500 players will take part in the championship in separate categories and age groups. The players will be from across Bhopal and nearby areas.

The championship is being organised in the memory of Rajeev Sachdeva who was a senior member of the club and a badminton player. He promoted the game and helped beginners, said organisers during the inaugural ceremony.

The championship will conclude on March 5.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 12:41 AM IST