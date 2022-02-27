e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 12:41 AM IST

Bhopal: Open badminton championship inaugurated

500 players from Bhopal to take part in the event.
Staff Reporter
Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The eighth Lal Parade Open Bhopal Badminton championship began at Police Gymnasium Hall here on Saturday evening. A total of 500 players will take part in the championship in separate categories and age groups. The players will be from across Bhopal and nearby areas.

The championship is being organised in the memory of Rajeev Sachdeva who was a senior member of the club and a badminton player. He promoted the game and helped beginners, said organisers during the inaugural ceremony.

The championship will conclude on March 5.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Dance drama depicting MP’s heritage, culture staged Bhopal: Dance drama depicting MP’s heritage, culture staged

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 12:41 AM IST
Advertisement