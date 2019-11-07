Bhopal: Onset of winter likely in next 24 hrs: Met

BHOPAL: Due to consistent moisture feeding from Arabian Sea after Maha cyclone effect, state capital experienced light rains on Thursday evening. Cloudy weather prevailed leading to drizzling. These unusual rains can be attributed to the significant changes in the Arabian Sea.

Cloudy weather and rain activities are prevailing over the western parts of MP. Besides, the induced cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan has been functional in increasing the moisture content in MP.

The combined effect of these two would result in scattered light rain with isolated moderate spells over the western districts of the state like Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Ujjain, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani and Indore for next 24 hours.

November 9 onwards, the weather would start clearing up and cold winds from northerly direction would start blowing. As a result, a significant drop in minimums is likely which would mark the onset of winters in the state.

As per meteorological department, these unusual rains can be attributed to the significant developments in the Arabian Sea. With withdrawal of southwest monsoon, the weather of MP would become completely dry. In the meantime, due to the increased cloud cover and subsequent rainfall activities, minimums are expected to increase. On the contrary, maximums would drop by two to three degree Celsius.