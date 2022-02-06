Bhopal: Only three cases approved under Rashtriya Pashudhan Mission

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Rashtriya Pashudhan Mission, an ambitious scheme declared by the union government, doesn't seem to be doing well in Madhya Pradesh. In current financial year, overall 671 loan cases related to the scheme were sent to the banks for granting loans, out which only 3 were sanctioned. The fact came to the fore in the recent meeting of State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) with the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday.

One loan case each was sanctioned by Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Maharashtra against 55, 41 and 5 cases sent to them respectively. Highest numbers of loan cases, 196 to be precise, were sent to State Bank of India, which did not approve any.

The chief minister wanted to know the reason behind poor performance of the scheme during the meeting after which the bank officials said that an awareness campaign needs to be run for the scheme, said sources.

The SLBC chairman urged the government to organise a training session for banks by experts from animal husbandry department and NABARD.

On positive side, Madhya Pradesh ranks first in the country in disbursing Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana loan where the state has exceeded the achievement target with 117%. More than 94 per cent loan cases have been sanctioned by nationalised banks. MP sanctioned the second loan installment for 27,360 beneficiaries of the state.

In MP, against the Government of India target of benefitting 4.05 lakh beneficiaries of the scheme, 4,75,000 loan cases have been approved in the state. In all, 4,38,000 people benefited by receiving the amount.

While receiving information about the bank-wise progress, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the target of financial year has to be completed by March 2022. Chouhan said that the way Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank has attained 110 per cent target in Mudra Yojana, other banks should also make similar efforts. Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank has disbursed loan of more than Rs 700 crore in the current financial year. The chief minister congratulated Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank for good work. In other banks, the resolution of cases stood between 45 to 65 per cent.

