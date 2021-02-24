Bhopal: 'Only Covid negative persons will be given entry into state'

BHOPAL: Only Covid negative persons will be given entry into the state. On Wednesday, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the administration to screen people coming from Maharashtra at the border of the state. The recent rise in corona patients in the state has worried the government. He reviewed corona situation in all the districts through video-conferencing from the Mantralaya. As per the latest decision of the Government of India, vaccine would be administered first to those who are above 60 years.

The CM has said that cases of corona have been increasing in the state since last few days. Hence, all precautions related to corona should be taken. Masks should be used mandatorily, physical distancing should be followed, hands should be washed repeatedly and if there are any symptoms, treatment should be taken immediately. Even slight negligence may prove disastrous. He asked that labourers of border areas should not seek work in other states. They will be provided employment in their villages under MNREGA. Lockdown will not be imposed so that economic activities are not affected in the state. Labourers from border districts of Balaghat, Seoni, Betul etc, who go to Maharashtra for work every day and the CM gave instructions to the local administrations to provide them work in their villages under MNREGA. He also directed that screening of people coming from Maharashtra should be conducted at the border of the state. Only Covid negative persons will be given admission in the state. Fairs in Pachmarhi, Betul, Chhindwara, Barwani etc have been postponed due to increase in Corona cases. Also, instructions have been given to take all kinds of precautions there.