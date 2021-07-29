Bhopal: Only clean image of candidate impress voters, says former CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: The voters have become smart and only the clean image of a candidate impresses†people†the most, said the former chief minister Kamal Nath while addressing a meeting of the by-election in charge of three Vidhan Sabha and one Lok Sabha seat, here on Thursday.

†ìThe voters today have become smart; hoarding, posters and banners do not impress them. They are not impressed seeing their leader wearing heavy garland. They are impressed with the work of the candidate and also the image of the aspirant, said Nath.

He added that the result of four by-election will send a message to political and corridors and also to the people. The names of the suitable candidates will be finalised after seeking suggestions from the senior leaders and also local people.

He asked that whoever may get the ticket, all the Congressmen shall support him or her and shall put their 100 per cent to bring victory to the party.

He said ìWe want to contest the election like we had contested the Damoh by-election. The election was actually contested by the booth and Mandal sector Congressmenî. Three Vidhan Sabha seats including Raigaan, Prithvipur and Jobat have fallen vacant after the sitting MLAs died of Covid-19. Similarly, the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat fell vacant following the death of MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan. He too died of coronavirus.

The independent MLA, Surendra Singh Shera, called upon Kamal Nath and sought a ticket for his wife from the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat. He claimed that his wife was the most suitable candidate for the by-election from the constituency.ìIf you (Nath) conduct a survey you will find my claim right,î he told the PCC chief.