Bhopal: Only 37 of 90 candidates attend NSD audition

Bhopal: Out of 90, only 37 candidates took part in the first day of a three-day audition of National School of Drama (NSD).

The selection process for admission to the 2020 and 2021 batches of the school was organised at Jehan Numa Palace in the city on Monday. Most of the candidates who turned up had applied for the 2021 batch.

Twenty-one judges from three panels judged the talent of the participants. In this, the participants will be selected for the year 2020-23 and 2021-24.There were seven judges in each panel, who tested the candidates on six parameters including poetry, self-prepared speech, singing, dance, plays. Some gave their best in singing, some in acting, and some gave information about Indian and Western theatre

The judges included Alok Chatterjee Ajal Malkani, Amit Banerjee, Abdul Kadir, Jhilmil Hazarika, Vandna Vashisth, Tikam Joshi, Vani Tripathi, Deepankar Paul, Heerendra Singh, Anup Joshi, ‘Bunty,’ Ravindra Mundey, Vinay Kenkre, Sharad Sharma, Punit Vikram Trivedi, Sangeeta Gundecha, Sanjay Mehta and Manoj Nair.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 12:54 AM IST