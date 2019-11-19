Bhopal: Only 30% MLAs use online facility of Vidhan Sabha

BHOPAL: State Assembly might have started doing its business online for past couple of years but members of the August House are yet to come to terms with it.

According to Vidhan Sabha officials, on an average only 30% MLAs avail benefit of filing online questions for the session. State assemblies are being encouraged to adopt paperless working culture through an ambitious project by the Central government.

“We conduct training for MLAs in every session besides conducting refresher courses for them. The training is conducted for the MLAs and their staff members,” said AP Singh, principal secretary of State Assembly.

Replying to a question, Singh said that the state assembly secretariat took out an average that concluded that only 30% of the MLAs have used online facilities. The figures include average of previous government as well.

The project National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project is an effort in direction of paperless Assembly through automation of entire law making process, tracking of decisions and documents, sharing of information etc. “Digitisation of Assembly records since 1956 is in progress and might take about two years to complete,’’ said Singh.

Once the digitization process is complete all records and documents of state Assembly will be available online and all work could be done online, he added. Besides filing questions online, now notice for call attention motion can also be filed online.