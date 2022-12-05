Bhopal: Only 3 wild animals adopted at Van Vihar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Van Vihar National Park is struggling to get people who can adopt the wild animals by paying a certain sum on annual basis. Even after offering freebies in lieu of animal adoption, only three have people turned up to adopt the wild animals this year.

Concerned over the tepid response to wild animal adoption scheme, Van Vihar National Park is mulling to come up with attractive ideas to inspire people to adopt wild animals.

Director, Van Vihar, Padampriya Krishnan said told Free Press that three wild animals had been adopted by interested persons. Two tigers and one crocodile have been adopted.

Van Vihar has 14 tigers, three lions, 11 leopardd, 20 sloth bears etc. Out of 14 tigers, two tigers have been adopted. The annual adoption charge for tiger is Rs 2 lakh. The adoption charge for leopard and sloth bear is Rs 1 lakh.

To inspire people to come forward and adopt wild animals, Van Vihar National Park authorities are thinking of putting up posters, boards etc at the park premises.

One of the Van Vihar National Park officers said that it was a matter of huge concern. “In Bhopal, many wealthy people reside but very few have shown interest.”

In lieu of adopting wild animal, they received tax exemption and facilities were made available to them at Van Vihar. These facilities include celebrating birthday at Van Vihar etc.

The sum received under adoption scheme is spent on the maintenance and food of adopted animal.

