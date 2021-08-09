Bhopal: Online drama festival to begin with Bharatendu Harishchandra’s play

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A four-day online drama festival is beginning Tuesday with a play of Bharatendu Harishchandra, Harishchandra Ke Chaupat Raja.

The Rang Triveni Sahitiyik Evam Sanskritik Samiti, Bhopal is orghanising the festival.

Plays staged as part of the fest will be available for viewing on the Facebook page and on the YouTube channel of the theatre group from 7pm every day.

Mandap Sanskritik Evam Kala Kendra from Rewa is staging the play, Harishchandra Ke Chaupat Raja Rewa. Manoj Mihsra has directed it.

On the second day, Rang Trivedi Sahityik Evam Sanskritik Samiti will stage Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore’s play ‘Chandalika’ directed by Archana Kumar. On August 12, ‘Bacchon Ki Pathshala’ written by Tarun Dutt Pandey and directed by Yogesh Kumar Umathe will be staged by Nav Nritya Natya Sanstha, Bhopal.

On the last day, Saghan Society for Cultural Evam Welfare, Bhopal, will stage ‘Manch’.

Munshi Premchand wrote the play. Rachna Mishra has directed it.