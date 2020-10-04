Bhopal: Onion prices soar to Rs 40 per kilogram

BHOPAL: Onion prices have doubled in just a fortnight in the state capital and it may further soar in the days to come. Currently, it costs Rs 40 per kilogram. Earlier, it was Rs 20 per kilogram.

Traders have attributed rotting of onion which was dumped in stock from other states like Maharashtra which supply onion in Madhya Pradesh. It led to a reduction in supply and hence, the demand cannot be met.

As per traders, the demand of onion is 100 ton while supply has been reduced to 40 tons. Low supply has soared the prices of onion. Best quality onion cost Rs 30 per kilogram in wholesale.

Nasim Khan, a wholesale trader, said, “Because of excessive rain, dumped onion has been damaged which has led to soaring prices. Damaging of onion has badly affected the supply of onion to Maharashtra.”