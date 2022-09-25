Bhopal: One more held in ITI MMS case, number of accused increases to 4

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Ashoka Garden police have arrested one more accused in the ITI MMS case reported on Friday. Police teams are in search of the two more accused in the case, the police said on Sunday.

Allegedly three students of ITI Govindpura shot video of a girl of the same institute, when the victim was changing her clothes on Vishwakarma Jayanti and later they demanded money from the girl. The Piplani police had registered a case on September 23 which was forwarded to Ashoka Garden police for further investigation.

Police station in-charge Alok Shrivastava told media that the Piplani police have registered the case under section 384 of the IPC and 67 of the IT Act against the three accused Rahul Yadav, Khushbu Thakur and Ayan.

On Sunday, the police arrested Yuvraj Singh alias Yashwant. He is the fourth accused of the case. The police added that the main accused is Rahul Yadav and his arrest will expose the whole incident. The police added that they have got some information about the accused hideouts and will arrest the remaining two of them shortly.

