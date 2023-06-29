 Bhopal: One Held With 252 Litres Of Illicit Liquor In BHEL
Bhopal: One Held With 252 Litres Of Illicit Liquor In BHEL

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 12:24 AM IST
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The excise department has arrested a man with 252 litres of illicit liquor in BHEL locality, officials said on Wednesday. Excise controlled Sajendra Mori said that acting on a tip-off about a man possessing illicit liquor, a team was constituted, which left for spot. Officials arrested Nandkishore Chourasia (40). When the officials inspected the sacks, they found 18 crates of country-made liquor and 10 crates of Goa liquor.

The officials seized 252 litres worth Rs 1.25 lakh. Mori told Free Press that the officials were probing the case and trying to find out the shop from where he procured illicit liquor.

