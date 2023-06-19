Bhopal: One Held For Stabbing A Handcart Puller

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Hanumanganj police have laid their hands on a man who stabbed a handcart puller in the locality on Sunday noon, while an accomplice of the arrested accused is still at large, the police said on Monday.

The police added that search was on for the other accused, who is still at large.

Hanumanganj police station house officer (SHO) Mahendra Singh Thakur said that the complainant, Veerendra Kumar Sahu sold vegetables and fruits on a handcart near Kazi campy. He added that Sahu was returning home on Sunday noon, when Muzeeb Painter and Irfan Takkan threatened him using a knife.

They told Sahu to hand over all the money that he was possessing to them. When Sahu protested, the duo allegedly stabbed him with the knife and snatched Rs 1000 kept in the box on his handcart. Sahu sustained grievous injuries in his stomach and was rushed to a private hospital for treatment, where his state is said to be critical.

The cops were informed, who have apprehended Muzeeb, and are questioning him regarding the whereabouts of his accomplice Takkan.