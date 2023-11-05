 Bhopal: One Held For Attacking Petrol Pump Employee With Rod
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: One Held For Attacking Petrol Pump Employee With Rod

Bhopal: One Held For Attacking Petrol Pump Employee With Rod

Enraged over this, the accused hurled abuses at Patel.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 12:56 AM IST
article-image
Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for allegedly attacking a petrol pump employee with a rod in MP Nagar on Friday night. The accused was identified as Tahir Athar.

MP Nagar police station TI Jitendra Singh Gurjar said that the complainant, Chetan Mishra (23), was filling petrol in vehicles when Athar arrived to get his bike refuelled.

While completing payment, Mishra’s co-worker Shrinivas Patel told Athar to wait for some time as the server was down at that moment. Enraged over this, the accused hurled abuses at Patel.

When Patel protested, Athar picked up a rod and attacked on his head as well as face. Injured Patel was rushed to hospital by Mishra. Following this, Mishra reported the case to the police. Athar was arrested on charge of attempt to murder.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: Ex-BJP MLA Suman, Yuva Morcha's Former District President Join Congress In Poll...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: One Held For Attacking Petrol Pump Employee With Rod

Bhopal: One Held For Attacking Petrol Pump Employee With Rod

Bhopal: UP Man Booked For Abetting Woman’s Suicide

Bhopal: UP Man Booked For Abetting Woman’s Suicide

Bhopal: IDBI Opens Branch In Dabra

Bhopal: IDBI Opens Branch In Dabra

Bhopal: Gauhar Mahal Lit Up With 2023 Earthen Lamps

Bhopal: Gauhar Mahal Lit Up With 2023 Earthen Lamps

Gold, Silver Rush For Kayaking, Canoeing Teams

Gold, Silver Rush For Kayaking, Canoeing Teams