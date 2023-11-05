Bhopal: One Held For Attacking Petrol Pump Employee With Rod

Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for allegedly attacking a petrol pump employee with a rod in MP Nagar on Friday night. The accused was identified as Tahir Athar.

MP Nagar police station TI Jitendra Singh Gurjar said that the complainant, Chetan Mishra (23), was filling petrol in vehicles when Athar arrived to get his bike refuelled.

While completing payment, Mishra’s co-worker Shrinivas Patel told Athar to wait for some time as the server was down at that moment. Enraged over this, the accused hurled abuses at Patel.

When Patel protested, Athar picked up a rod and attacked on his head as well as face. Injured Patel was rushed to hospital by Mishra. Following this, Mishra reported the case to the police. Athar was arrested on charge of attempt to murder.