Bhopal: One country-One rate, demand transporters over petrol and diesel price hike

BHOPAL: The Truck Operatorsí and Transportersí Association has demanded a uniform rate for petrol and diesel across the nation. It has also appealed for a ësurvival packageí from the Union and state governments, or else they say they will have to wind up their business.

Various transportersí associations in coordination protested with black flags on Monday and submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and road transport minister Nitin Gadkari in which they have demanded a survival package.

ìThe rates of petrol and diesel should be uniform across the country. Fuel prices should be revised quarterly; the Centre should reduce taxes and the state government should reduce VAT on them,î said president of the Truck Operatorsí Association CL Mukati.

The demand also includes a moratorium on bank equated monthly instalments (EMIs) for six months. Relaxations in this time period for E-way bill should be given for 100 km a day.

Truck operators say that their business has suffered a severe blow during the pandemic, but no relaxations have been given to this sector. The rates of fuel have increased tremendously, but the fares are stagnant. Truck operators cannot even pay their EMIs and NPAs are increasing, adding pressure on truck owners.

"We'll be giving a 30-day notice to the government after which the wheels will stop moving. Weíll decide on the date shortly," added Mukati.