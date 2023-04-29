Bhopal: One booked for not repaying loan of Rs 11 lakh

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Koh-e-fiza police have registered a case against a man for borrowing Rs 11 lakh from a man in February 2022 and failing to return it, police said on Saturday.

Koh-e-fiza police station incharge Vijay Singh Sisodia said that the complainant, Ramesh Kumar Chandnani, a resident of Lalghati, had given Rs 11 lakh to one of his acquaintances Mahesh Tolani in February 2022. Tolani had borrowed the sum from Chandnani citing several family problems and promised to repay the amount within one-and-a-half years. He promised Chandnani that he would pay Rs 50, 000 every month.

Tolani transferred the first installment in March 2022 after which he began making excuses, citing financial crunch. In April 2023, when he went missing, Chandnani approached police and lodged a complaint against the accused.

The police have registered a case and have launched a manhunt to nab him.

