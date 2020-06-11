Bhopal: One act play 'Burning Cheek' marks end of online workshop on virtual drama

BHOPAL: Club Literati, Bhopal organised a premiere screening of one act play 'Burning Cheek' directed by Roger Jenkins from Singapore on Zoom App.
It was part of concluding session of a four-week online workshop on virtual drama skills conducted by Roger Jenkins, where the young lot of the club members took part and learned the skill of performing virtual drama.
Roger is a Singaporean storyteller and is founder of Federation of Asian Storytellers (FEAST). He is a member of the club.
The play is about four young sisters growing up without parents in early 1970's India who were struggling to find work, pay the rent - and get along with each other. With four sisters, the play of kindness and a memory lasting 50 years.
Seema Raizada as Old Saraswati, Siyona Panvalkar as young Saraswati, Kashvi Chaturvedi as Aunty Meera, Mannat Kandal as narrator and street kid, Vibhuti Rao as Poornima, Sia Nagpal as Devi, Siddhant Rajoriya as Chandra, Simran Tejwani as Nalini were in lead roles.
The session was witnessed by many members and friends and family members of the actors. The thirty minute play was recorded during the workshop sessions on the zoom platform.
President of the club Seema Raizada said the club always tries to experiment with new acts and sessions to keep the rhythm of literature going. To keep this rhythm on, the club organised the event, she said
