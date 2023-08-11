 Bhopal: On PHQ Direction, Unit Heads Execute Reliving & Joining Orders In One Go
Bhopal: On PHQ Direction, Unit Heads Execute Reliving & Joining Orders In One Go

The transferred police personnel, officers told to joint new posting right away or face music

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 10:53 AM IST
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police personnel, who were transferred recently because of Election Commission of India guidelines, were hurriedly relieved and given joining on new posting on Wednesday.

The PHQ issued the instructions making the unit head responsible for the execution of the orders. In the last 15 days, more than 3,000 police personnel of all ranks were shifted.

Even after being transferred, the police personnel were not taking the relieving orders and many had not given their joining. These personnel were trying to use their contact in continuing serving in their current posting.

The assembly elections are due later this year and the ECI has started the election preparations. The transfers of police officers and personnel who have completed three years of posting at one place, were done on the instructions of ECI. Sources informed that the DGP has to submit the compliance report to the office of the chief electoral officer about the transfers done.

As all the personnel had not followed the transferred order, the PHQ issued the letters to the officer concerned to execute the relieving orders and also joining orders. Wednesday evening was set as the deadline for the same.  

Following the direction, the units’ heads relieved all the transferred personnel in one go and asked the personnel to give their joining at their new posting or else face the music. 

