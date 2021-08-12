Bhopal: On National Salon Day on SOS to govt… Save beauty & wellness industry from ruin

Bhopal: Showcasing their solidarity, around 100 beauticians and hairdressers in the city urged the government to take immediate action to save them from ruin. They say that their earnings have been hit because of the lockdown and the reluctance of their clients to visit salons for the fear of Covid-19 infection.

And that’s why they have decided to celebrate National Salon Day across the country on August 11 every year.

The members of Beauty Parlour Association (BPA), Bhopal, celebrated the day on Thursday by circulating their photographs carrying posters and banners through email and on social media under #SaveSalon India.

They wrote ‘11th August, National Salon Day, Our Unity Our Identity, Beauty parlour Association Bhopal, MP, Save Salon India’. They also decorated their parlours and distributed sweets and chocolates and made the day memorable.

President of the association Sarita Shrivastava said the purpose of celebrating this day is to make the government aware of the deteriorating economic condition of the beauty and wellness industry which is affected a lot due to Covid-19. And they deserve relief, she added.

She further said, “On August 11, 2020, we sent messages to the Prime Minister, Union finance minister and chief minister through twitter and email. We asked for relief by apprising them of our problems, but to no avail.”

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 12:24 AM IST