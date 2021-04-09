Bhopal: On lockdown orders, Van Vihar and other tourist places closed

BHOPAL: With the orders of lockdown being enforced on Saturday and Sunday in the state capital, tourist spots, too, have issued instructions of their closure.

The administration of Van Vihar National Park has issued a public notice that it will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday, besides its weekly closure day on Friday. Thus, Van Vihar will remain closed for three days from now onwards until further notice. With the new arrangement, tourists can visit Van Vihar only from Monday to Thursday.

All the museums—including the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalay, State Museum and Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum—will also remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.

The district administration has given orders to close other picnic spots, as well, over the weekend and Sunday. These places have also asked visitors to follow corona protocols, including social distancing, wearing of masks and keeping hands sanitized while they visit these places.