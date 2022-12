Bhopal: Olympian Tomar wins 2 silver medals, medal tally reaches 14

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Olympian shooter of Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, won two silver medals at the ongoing 65th National Shooting Championship on Sunday. The rifle championship is going on inThiruvananthapuram in Kerala. It started from November 20 and will end on December 9.

Tomar has won an individual silver medal in the 50-metre rifle-prone senior men's event. He has also won a silver medal in 50m rifle prone senior men's team event along with Raman Shekhar and Goldi Gurjar. Similarly, Academy’s shooters Avinash Yadav, Adarsh Tiwari, and Amit Singtole won bronze medal in 50-metre rifle-prone junior men team event.

About 30 shooters from MP Shooting Academy have participated. Madhya Pradesh team has won a total of 14 medals so far including, six gold, seven silver, and one bronze.