Bhopal: Old Pension Scheme, Employees give 1-month ultimatum to state government

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government employees on Sunday gave ultimatum to government to implement Old Pension Scheme. National president of National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) Vijay Kumar Bandhu, addressing gathering at Dussehra Maidan, BHEL on Sunday, said that if state government would not implement it within one month, employees would launch movement to change the government with slogan - Vote for OPS. “Employees are appointed as presiding officers in elections and count votes. So, they hold the key to power,” Bandhu added.

Taking a jibe at BJP’s election manifesto, Bandu said, “Teachers are sitting here, how there will be development in the state. If demand is not fulfilled in Bhopal, the next demonstration will be held in Delhi. Pension is not simply an issue for us, but a matter of life and death.” The government of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand informed central government and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) about their decision to restart OPS for their employees.

Punjab government, on November 18, 2022, too had issued a notification regarding implementation of OPS. In 2004, the Union government came out with National Pension Scheme (NPS), which replaced old pension scheme. Under the old pension scheme, employees get a defined pension. Under this, an employee is entitled to 50% amount of last drawn salary as pension. However, the pension amount is contributory under the National Pension System, which is in effect since 2004.

