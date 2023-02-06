e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Old Pension Scheme, Employees give 1-month ultimatum to state government

Bhopal: Old Pension Scheme, Employees give 1-month ultimatum to state government

If demand is not fulfilled in Bhopal, the next demonstration will be held in Delhi.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 12:16 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government employees on Sunday gave ultimatum to government to implement Old Pension Scheme. National president of National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) Vijay Kumar Bandhu, addressing gathering at Dussehra Maidan, BHEL on Sunday, said that if state government would not implement it within one month, employees would launch movement to change the government with slogan - Vote for OPS. “Employees are appointed as presiding officers in elections and count votes. So, they hold the key to power,” Bandhu added.

Taking a jibe at BJP’s election manifesto, Bandu said, “Teachers are sitting here, how there will be development in the state. If demand is not fulfilled in Bhopal, the next demonstration will be held in Delhi. Pension is not simply an issue for us, but a matter of life and death.” The government of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand informed central government and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) about their decision to restart OPS for their employees.

Punjab government, on November 18, 2022, too had issued a notification regarding implementation of OPS. In 2004, the Union government came out with National Pension Scheme (NPS), which replaced old pension scheme. Under the old pension scheme, employees get a defined pension. Under this, an employee is entitled to 50% amount of last drawn salary as pension. However, the pension amount is contributory under the National Pension System, which is in effect since 2004.

Read Also
Bhopal: Tech-savvy babas use social media to circulate sermons
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Man booked for creating ruckus at state veterinary hospital

Bhopal: Man booked for creating ruckus at state veterinary hospital

Bhopal: Accused who robbed collection agent of Rs 8L held

Bhopal: Accused who robbed collection agent of Rs 8L held

Bhopal: Post-mortem of tigress performed in Umaria

Bhopal: Post-mortem of tigress performed in Umaria

Bhopal: Two held for siphoning off Rs 1.32L from tea stall owner’s account

Bhopal: Two held for siphoning off Rs 1.32L from tea stall owner’s account

Bhopal: Union minister fumes on getting soiled bed sheets in train

Bhopal: Union minister fumes on getting soiled bed sheets in train