Bhopal: Oil Companies To Set Up Fuel Stations For SC/ST Applicants

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Oil companies have launched a corpus fund scheme to provide financial assistance to SC/ST people who want to set up petrol pumps. The SC/ST applicants will be able to set up fuel stations on their own land or on the land taken on lease, the cost of which will be borne by the oil company.

This information was given to the participants of the Retail Outlet Advertising Workshop organised by Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Thursday.

Secretary, department of MSME and commissioner industries P Narhari asked the participants to undergo thorough training before doing any work. ACS (forest) JN Kansotiya said youth should take advantage of all such opportunities and become self-reliant.

