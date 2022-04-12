Bhopal: Officials were present, they faced bullet injuries, says home minister Narottam Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday that it was wrong to say that Khargone incident was a result of administration’s failure.

Talking to media persons, he said the officials were present on duty. That’s why the SP and other police personnel received bullet injuries.

He said the action of demolition of houses, which were identified from where stones were pelted would continue.

He said Digvijaya Singh’s intention was known. He didn’t say a single word on stone pelting and those who were injured in it but he spoke in favour of those who pelted stones and whose houses were demolished.

He said the plan of sleeper cell of Tukde-Tukde gang failed in Khargone. He said Digvijaya did not raise any question or tweeted anything when the “peace messengers” threw stones at procession on Ram Navami in Khargone. The question arose when government took action against the rioters. It's painful, he remarked.

He said Digvijaya Singh was in habit of confusing and misleading people through his tweets.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 10:04 PM IST