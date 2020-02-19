Bhopal: Officials told to keep vigil on chit fund companies and micro-financers

BHOPAL: Collector Tarun Pithode and DIG Irshad Wali have instructed SDMs and police officials to keep vigilant eye on chit fund and micro finance companies involved in money laundering in the city. “The administration should keep a vigil on micro-financers and chit fund companies operating to fleece people on promise of heavy returns,” said collector addressing a meeting of SDM and police officials here at Police Control Room on Tuesday.

Officials need to remain vigilant towards drug mafia, food mafia, land mafia, and those running fraudulent housing societies, he added.

DIG Irshad Wali, who was also attending the meeting instructed CSPs and SHOs to monitor on chit-fund companies and micro-financers in their respective areas.

He also asked the officers to deal with encroachers with iron hand. The SHOs were directed to identify the routes for Mahashivratri procession and ensure removal of old vehicles parked on roadside.

Div chief seeks details 1422 shops in BHEL

Divisional commissioner Kalpana Shrivastava has sought details of 1422 shops in BHEL area. The direction to officials comes after the issue of mutation, breach of contract, geometrical rent hike of BHEL’s shops was raised before the divisional commissioner on Tuesday.