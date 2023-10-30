 Bhopal: Officials Removing Party Flags from Workers' Private Properties, BJP Tells Election Commission
Union minister Bhupendra Yadav said that under Rule 13 of Model Code of Conduct, party workers could mount party flag on their vehicles.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav has submitted a memorandum to Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan on Monday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP delegation led by Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav has submitted a memorandum to Election Commission stating that officials were removing BJP flag from the private vehicles of party workers in many districts. They are also removing party symbol painted on wall of private properties.

The delegation alleged that district returning officers in certain districts were not following Model Code of Conduct. They are removing BJP flags put up on houses of BJP workers.

Bhupendra Yadav said that under Rule 13 of Model Code of Conduct, party workers could mount party flag on their vehicles. They can use party symbol on their private properties. Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan has assured BJP delegation of appropriate action in the matter.

