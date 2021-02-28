Bhopal officials pedal to spread message of cleanliness, clean city

Rally aims at promoting non-motorized travel along with cleanliness, said the divisional commissioner, adding that cycling is beneficial for health. It is the responsibility of every citizen to keep their surroundings clean and help in building a clean, healthy and green society, he added. Kiyawat also stressed on public participation in Cleanliness Survey 2021, saying that everyone needs to raise awareness and encourage others to participate in it.

Sports director Jain said cleanliness is the responsibility of one and all and by joining hands we can make our city the cleanest one. He also urged people to save trees to protect the environment.

Speaking on the same lines, the BMC commissioner said that the residents’ feedback holds weight in the survey and so people should participate in it. Cleanliness should not be limited to survey only, one needs to bring it into practice, he added.