Bhopal: Officials look for place for mock up of Metro train

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The senior officers of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation are mulling to select the suitable place where the mock up (demo model) of Metro train can be placed. As of now, two to three places have been identified and of them, one would be selected for the purpose.

Sources in the Metro Rail Corporation said that Mock Up model of Metro train would be brought to city most in May. It will be brought from the Sanwali manufacturing centre of Alstom company situated in Gujarat.

The mock up model of Metro train will be the replica of the Metro train. People can see it and know that what kind of facilities they would get while travelling in Metro train in Bhopal. The mock up model of Metro will show that what kind of sitting arrangements would be in the metro, how train signals will blink on the board just before the arrival of next Metro station, how in emergency passengers can use the emergency button etc.

In the meantime, Metro officials are busy completing the necessary works before laying down of the metro rails. As of now, wielding of railway tracks is being done. The work of laying railway lines is likely to commence after eight to ten days.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is keeping a close watch on the works of Metro Train as it is one of the priorities of the state government.