Bhopal: Offices of senior police officials to function for 5 days a week, orders issued

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police headquarters has issued orders that all its offices at divisional, district level will work for five days in a week. The orders were issued on Monday. They inclue of office of CSP, SP, DIG and IGP. However, all the police station will remain open 24 hours a day.

Besides, police headquarters has stated that on every Tuesday all the staff posted at PHQ, will wear police uniform. Only the officials of special branch and CID have been exempted.

On April 7, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had decided that all government office will work five days a week, that is, they will function from 10 am to 6 pm from Monday to Friday.

Orders for Mantralay

On Sunday, the state government issued an order that 25 per cent of class three and class four employees will go to Mantralay and other government offices during the lockdown.

Their duty will rotate on the basis of 25% of staff. Nevertheless, all class one and class two officers have to go to office. The collectors have been authorised to take a decision on the presence of officers and employees in the districts.