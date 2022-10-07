Bhopal: October 11 and 16 to be historic days, says chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Friday that October 11 and 16 would be historic days for the state.

“Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will inaugurate Shri Mahakal Lok in the holy city of Ujjain on October 11 while the foundation stone of state-of-the-art airport in Gwalior will be laid by Home Minister Amit Shah on October 16,” he said.

He said construction of a state-of-the-art air terminal, which would cost about Rs 500 crore would be added as a new chapter in the development of Gwalior. It would give a new impetus to the progress and development of Gwalior and Chambal regions.

During his visit to Gwalior on Friday, CM reviewed the preparations for the foundation-laying program of the airport expansion by holding separate meetings of public representatives and officials with Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Chouhan said, “Shri Mahakal Lok has been constructed in the holy city of Ujjain on the lines of Kedarnath, Kashi and Ayodhya cities.”

Referring to the construction of elevated road, western bypass, national highway and irrigation projects, Chouhan said in this series of development works, Gwalior was going to get the gift of a new and state-of-the-art airport.

CM called upon the public representatives that information about the dimensions of cultural and infrastructural development and progress should reach people. They should ensure public participation in large number in the programmes.