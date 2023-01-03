Bhopal: Obscene videos of BJP, Sangh leaders are with Congress, says leader of opposition Govind Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when January has taken the people of the state into its icy grip, leader of opposition Govind Singh has issued a statement that has lit a political bonfire.

At press conference on Tuesday, Singh said that the Congress had possessed the obscene video clips of the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and those of the Sangh.

Singh made the statement in connection with an FIR against Sunil Saraf whose video of firing in the air on New Year’s Day went viral on social media.

Reacting to the statement, BJP’s state president VD Sharma has dared Singh to make those video clips public.

Singh said although he had those obscene video clips, he would not make them public, since the Congress never believed in making allegations against anyone.

Singh further said that Saraf had done nothing wrong. Reacting to Singh’s remark, Sharma said the Congress had survived only on CDs and barely thought anything beyond that.

If the leader of opposition has the guts, he should bring those CDs to public instead of telling lies, Sharma said.

Singh, who is the leader of opposition, is a responsible person, and if he has such CDs he should make them public or tender an unconditional apology, he said.

The Congress is doing the politics of deception and lies, so the BJP does not bother about it, the BJP’s state president said.

Nath, too, claimed to have pen drive of honey trap

Former chief minister Kamal Nath claimed that he had the pen drive of the honey-trap case. Immediately after that, the Special Investigation Team, inquiring into the honey-trap case, sent a notice to Nath, asking him to give information about it. Nevertheless, the SIT did not question Nath about it. Nath also did not give any statement after that.

