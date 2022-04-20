Bhopal: OBC quota enhanced at Sonia, Rahul’s behest: Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress president Kamal Nath disclosed in a meeting on Monday night that he had enhanced the reservation for other backward classes (OBCs) from 14% to 27% when he was chief minister of the state, at the behest of Congress working president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi, as per the state Congress' official release.

"Sonia ji and Rahul ji had given instructions that a fight was to be fought for 27% reservation for OBC. The moment Congress came to power in Madhya Pradesh 27% reservation was given to the OBC", said Kamal Nath while addressing party office-bearers and leaders from the backward classes.

But, he alleged, the moment BJP came to power through manipulations it didn't implement the decision and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was not able to reply to questions as to what he had done in the long rule of 18 years for the OBC.

This is the first time since a bill was passed in the state assembly to the effect in July 2019 during the then Congress regime when Kamal Nath has talked of the decision on enhanced reservation by his government (27%) being an outcome of the instructions from Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The higher courts granted stay on enhanced reservation in several petitions in the past two years or so as enhanced reservation exceeded 50% reservation limit decided by the Supreme Court.

Kamal Nath whose government couldn't survive more than 15 months said Congress had always thought of welfare of the backward class, introduced several schemes and implemented it.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:12 AM IST