Bhopal: Obaidullah Khan Heritage Cup Hockey Tournament begins tomorrow after 6 yrs, 12 teams to take part

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): One of the oldest hockey tournaments of India, Obaidullah Khan Heritage Cup is set to begin from Monday in the state capital after a gap of six years. The tournament was first launched as Obaidullah Khan Gold Cup in 1931 and was last played in 2016.

The department of sports and youth welfare has decided to bring the esteemed trophy back into the hockey scenario of Madhya Pradesh after the historic bronze finish by the Indian team at the Olympics in Tokyo last year.

Madhya Pradesh's midfielder Aishwary Pratap Singh Solanki was an eternal part of the winning team, motivating several young dribblers from the state.

The tournament will be inaugurated at 11.30 am on Monday at the tournament venue Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Tulsi Nagar area of Bhopal. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will attend the event as the chief guest and minister of sports Yashodhara Raje Scindia will preside over the inaugural ceremony.

Indian Oil, Indian Railways, Punjab and Sind Bank, Army XI, MP Hockey Academy, CNG, GST and Central Excise Chennai, Punjab Police, Indian Navy, Army Green, Central Secretariat and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Association will take part in the tournament.

The department of sports has arranged for the food, lodging and conveyance of the players participating in the tournament and their team officials.

Scindia said, “It gives me immense pleasure and satisfaction to be able to relaunch such an esteemed tournament of our national sport. Many players who lost a lot during covid19 will get a chance to bounce back with the tournament. It will give our nation new champion players.”

The last chapter of the tournament played in 2016, which was played after a gap of five years, had Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited as the champion. Before that, Air India was crowned champion in 2011.

Prize money:

Winner: Rs 11 lakh

Runner-up: Rs 7 lakh

2nd Runner-up: Rs 3 lakh

3rd Runner-up: Rs 1.5 lakh

Individual prizes:

Player of the match (league): Rs 5,000

Player of the match (semifinals, final, hard line): Rs 10,000

Player of the tournament: Rs 10,000

Best Goalkeeper: Rs 10,000

Best Deep Defender: Rs 10,000

Best Midfielder: Rs 10,000

Best Forward: Rs 10,000

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy team:

Hemant Dhanraj Singh (Goalkeeper), Aman Khan (Goalkeeper), Telam Priyabarta, Saurabh Pasine, Kashif Khan, Sundaram Singh Rajawat, Anil, Saddam Ahmed, Luv Kumar Kanojia (Captain), Konan Dad, Himanshu Sainik, Rajat, Deepak Sharma, Haider Ali, Shrey Dhupe, Ali Ahmed, Mudassar Qureshi, Thonaojamainglemba Luwang

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 04:32 PM IST