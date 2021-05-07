Bhopal: O2 supply jacks up from 80MT to 680MT in the state, maintaining it a major challenge for the government

BHOPAL: An acute shortage of oxygen that hit the state after the second wave of the corona pandemic seems to have subsided to some extent. The oxygen deficiency which has caused many deaths is no more as sharp as it was earlier.

The number of corona cases has risen since the beginning of April when the state received only 80MT of oxygen for medical use. Now, it has increased to 680MT. The major challenge for the government is to maintain its supply. Oxygen is being provided to the state through the medical oxygen suppliers. Apart from those suppliers, oxygen is being sent through Lava Air Separation Unit and Oxygen Constructors. The challenge the government is facing is how to get oxygen through LMO suppliers.

In Madhya Pradesh, the number of corona cases seems to be reducing, but it is increasing very fast in other states. So, once the cases continue to shoot up in other states, the demand for oxygen is set to rise. To deal with the problem, the government has decided to set up a team of officers.