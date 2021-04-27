Bhopal: O2 shortage again claims lives in Kamla Raja Hospital, admin, locals differ on toll

BHOPAL: Once again, COVID patients died due to disruption in oxygen supply at the Kamla Raja Hospital on intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

While some of the people present there claimed that 10 people lost their lives, the hospital management claimed that only two to three patients had died.

Locals said the hospital administration tried to hush-up the matter, which infuriated the relatives of the deceased and other patients and they created a ruckus, forcing the doctors and other staff to flee from the hospital.

The doctors approached medical college dean for security and as a mark of protest; they went on a strike but resumed their duties when the dean intervened.

The police were called in and they ensured supply of oxygen and also managed to calm down the relatives of the deceased.

ASP Hitika Vasal said, “Two or three deaths occurred in Kamla Raja Hospital. We have maintained the oxygen supply. Now situation is normal. We are consistently monitoring the situation.”

Dr Devendra Sharma of Kamla Raja Hospital, said, “After deaths of patients, other patients and their attendants became furious. We managed to flee to save ourselves. We approached the dean for security and the police came in and managed to control the situation. They also provided oxygen cylinders.”