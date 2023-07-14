Bhopal: Nursing Students Demand General Promotion, Timely Exam | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nursing students demonstrated at Neelam Park in Bhopal on Thursday demanding general promotion. The students were of BSc (Nursing), MSc (Nursing), post basic nursing of Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU), Jabalpur.

According to nursing students’ organisation, students of 2020-21 batch said that even after three years, examination of first was not held. So they should be given general promotion.

The second year’s examination should be conducted on time. Similarly, examination of first year students (2021-22) was not held. So exam for such students should be conducted as early as possible.

The university, in its executive council meeting has declared zero years for 2023-24 session as examination was not held for students of 2020-21 and 2022-23 batch. They have also demanded an equal opportunity for students of all subjects for nursing recruitment.

Currently, students of class 12 (biology) has been given entitlement while students of mathematics, commerce and humanity should also be given opportunity.