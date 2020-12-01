Bhopal: Nursing student falls off third floor, dies

Bhopal: A 20-year-old nursing student, who had fallen from the third floor of her building, succumbed to her injuries on Monday. The girl was speaking to one of her classmates on the phone when she fell off the balcony on Sunday. Police have registered a case and initiated a probe into it.
According to Kolar police, the girl Deeksha Bisen, a resident of Lalita Nagar, was pursuing her BSc second year at a private nursing college. Deeksha, a native of Balaghat, shared her rented flat with two of her cousins.
Police said Deeksha was chatting with her cousins in her room when she got a call from one of her friends. While attending the call, Deeksha went to the balcony. Around 10 minutes later, one of her cousins, Kajal, heard Deeksha’s screaming her name. Kajal rushed to the balcony but didn’t find Deeksha anywhere. When Kajal looked down, she found Deeksha lying on the ground floor.
Kajal alerted others and they then rushed Deeksha to hospital. She was admitted to a private hospital, where she died during treatment on Monday.
Sub-inspector Ravindra Chokle said that they have sought the girl's phone call details.
Her cousins told police that she was speaking to one of her classmates but they were discussing college schedules. Primate facie it appears that the girl accidently slipped from the balcony, said Chokle, adding that investigation into the case is underway.
The girl’s parents have arrived from Balaghat.
