Bhopal: NSUI Satyagrah Ends, Members Submit Memo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Satyagrah, the foot march taken out by National Students Union of India taken out from Indore on August 1, ended in Bhopal on Sunday.

It was taken out to protest against irregularities committed in patwari examination and new education policy. Police stopped them at Lalghati when they reached Bhopal.

They handed over memorandum addressed to CM. They also held meeting with MPCC president Kamal Nath. A delegation of NSUI was taken to CM House to hand over memorandum. As CM was not available, they handed over to officials at CM House.

According to Kunal Patwari, convener of Satyagrah foot –march, students are not getting scholarship on time. Worse, irregularities plague recruitments in the state. “It demoralises meritorious students. Besides, students are deprived of facilities in government colleges,” he added.

